Marijuana users under age 50 are six times more likely to have a heart attack, study finds

DENVER — A new study found that people under the age of 50 who use marijuana are six times more likely to have a heart attack and four times more likely to have a stroke compared to non-users.

The study, which was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, surveyed more than 4.6 million people under the age of 50 who had no health conditions associated with cardiovascular risks.

This study points out that it is still unclear how marijuana affects the cardiovascular system. Researchers believe it affects heart rhythm regulation, heightens oxygen demand in the heart muscle, and makes it harder for blood vessels to relax and expand, interrupting blood flow.

The study indicated that the risk of heart attack peaked about one hour after marijuana consumption. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously reported similar findings.

This report mirrors a similar, smaller study by the American Heart Association last year, which found cannabis use was associated with adverse cardiovascular outcomes. The study found heavier use was associated with higher odds of adverse outcomes.

The latest study does not break down the different ways those surveyed used cannabis: smoking, vaping, or consuming edibles.

Dr. Robert Page, a professor of clinical pharmacy at CU Anschutz who specializes in cardiology, said this study isn't 100% proof that weed causes heart attacks and strokes but called it a red flag.

"In terms of chronic use — even using, if you use it daily for five days, observational data suggests that you have an increased risk for stroke and heart attack. Five days or more. And incrementally, it continues to go up the longer that you use and for more days you use," said Page.

Page said data suggests the correlation holds for the strength of marijuana: The higher the THC, the higher the risk for stroke or heart attack.

Page said more studies are needed but you should not assume that there will be no health effects with marijuana use.