Marijuana use surpasses cigarette smoking in the US, new federal study finds

DENVER — A new federal study found that marijuana use in the United States has surpassed cigarette smoking.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration found that 43.8 million Americans ages 12 and older used marijuana in 2025, compared to 36.1 million who smoked cigarettes at least once a month.

Marijuana use was highest among adults ages 18 to 25, while cigarette smoking was more common among older adults.

Despite the increase in marijuana use, alcohol remained the most commonly used substance tracked in the study. About 129.1 million Americans reported drinking alcohol at least monthly in 2025.

The study tracked past-month substance use among people ages 12 and older. Here is how the numbers break down:



Substance Past-Month Users Alcohol 129.1 million Tobacco products 46.9 million Marijuana 43.8 million Nicotine vaping 29.3 million Hallucinogens 2.7 million Prescription pain reliever misuse 2 million Cocaine 2 million Prescription tranquilizer or sedative misuse 1.8 million Methamphetamine 1.3 million Prescription stimulant misuse 1.2 million Inhalants 992,000 Heroin 412,000

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation.

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