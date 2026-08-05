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Marijuana use surpasses cigarette smoking in the US, new federal study finds

A new federal study found 43.8 million Americans used marijuana in 2025, surpassing the 36.1 million who smoked cigarettes at least once a month
Official: Canada expected to legalize marijuana by July 2018
David Ramos
<p>BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 22: A member smokes a marijuana joint in a cannabis club on August 22, 2014 in Barcelona, Spain. Under Spanish law marijuana can be consumed and grown for personal use. According to self-regulated Cannabis Associations of Catalonia (FEDCAC) and Cannabis Associations Federation of Catalonia (CATFAC) there are currently more than 650 cannabis clubs in Spain, 55 of which are regulated under the Code of Good Practice by these associations.  (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)</p>
Official: Canada expected to legalize marijuana by July 2018
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DENVER — A new federal study found that marijuana use in the United States has surpassed cigarette smoking.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration found that 43.8 million Americans ages 12 and older used marijuana in 2025, compared to 36.1 million who smoked cigarettes at least once a month.

Marijuana use was highest among adults ages 18 to 25, while cigarette smoking was more common among older adults.

Despite the increase in marijuana use, alcohol remained the most commonly used substance tracked in the study. About 129.1 million Americans reported drinking alcohol at least monthly in 2025.

The study tracked past-month substance use among people ages 12 and older. Here is how the numbers break down:

SubstancePast-Month Users
Alcohol129.1 million
Tobacco products46.9 million
Marijuana43.8 million
Nicotine vaping29.3 million
Hallucinogens2.7 million
Prescription pain reliever misuse2 million
Cocaine2 million
Prescription tranquilizer or sedative misuse1.8 million
Methamphetamine1.3 million
Prescription stimulant misuse1.2 million
Inhalants992,000
Heroin412,000

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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