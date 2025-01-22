'Many of them feel terrified': Peruvian immigrant in Colorado says deportation threats are stirring new fears

DENVER — The road to freedom hasn't been easy for newcomers like Peruvian immigrant Juan Carlos Pioltelli. Yet he and others continue to fight.

Denver7 has followed Pioltelli's story since the beginning, when he was braving the cold while living on the streets — moving from encampment to encampment for months and to trying to find stability.

"Juan Carlos has really had a rough experience, but he has overcome every obstacle that has been placed in front of him," said Amy Beck, who has been advocating for immigrants in the community for years.

Denver7 was also there when Pioltelli obtained the keys to his very own apartment in April of 2024.

"He has stabilized here. He has an apartment — he's working, and so he is an incredible contribution to our city," Beck added.

But now, Pioltelli said deportation threats and President Donald Trump's second administration have stirred new fears.

“Now that this is happening, it hurts," he told Denver7, in Spanish. “Many immigrants like myself, even though we have our documents in order and are following the law, many still feel terrified."

Beck has been supporting Pioltelli and other immigrants since their arrival to Denver in late 2022. She said there are many who are working, contributing to the community and minding the law.

"I do this because every human being has a right to be — to exist and to care for their family and to support their family," Beck said. "I think what's most important is that immigrants are educated on what their rights are, and that they are making safety plans around their families and what could possibly happen."

Pioltelli said he's determined to stay optimistic in the midst of all the uncertainty.

"I’m happy to be in this beautiful community and to have been able to move forward," he said.