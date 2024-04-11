Watch Now
Peruvian man who immigrated to Denver receives housing after living on the streets for 7 months

Juan Carlos Peoltelli said he has moved between five encampments since arriving in Denver in September 2023
Posted at 5:45 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 20:50:21-04

DENVER — An immigrant from Peru has received help with housing after living on the streets of Denver for seven months.

Juan Carlos Peoltelli's new apartment is still empty but makes his heart full.

Peoltelli immigrated to the United States from Peru in September 2023. He lived in roughly five different encampments before finding stable housing. Denver7 spoke with Peoltelli when he was living in a tent near Elitch Gardens in February.

“The most difficult part is living day to day, figuring out how to survive," Peoltelli said at the time.

After that encampment was cleared out by the City of Denver, he and dozens of others set up tents in a new spot in southwest Denver the following day.

Juan Carlos at Elitch Gardens
Denver7 spoke with Juan Carlos in Feb. 2024 when he was living in a tent near Elitch Gardens

This week, Peoltelli moved into his new apartment after getting help through the nonprofit, ViVe Wellness.

“I feel great. Thank God," said Peoltelli.

Peoltelli is sharing the apartment with two roommates. Between the three of them, they plan to cover the cost of rent.

“There are many at the encampments who don’t believe this is possible," he added. “[It is] as long as you keep persevering."

