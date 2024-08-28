Man's body recovered from Lake Isabelle area in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Searchers looking for an overdue hiker discovered a man's body near Lake Isabelle in the Indian Peaks Wilderness on Monday.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, a person called the Boulder County Sheriff's Office Communications Center to report that a 36-year-old man, who had been hiking and camping around Lake Isabelle, was overdue. He was expected to contact his family that morning, but they had not heard from him, the sheriff's office said.

The man's car was located in a parking lot at the Brainard Lake Recreation Area, which is typically used to access the Lake Isabelle area.

Stephanie Butzer/Denver7

Crews on the ground and in a helicopter searched the area using reports from the man's family and his Garmin GPS device, the sheriff's office said.

Around 5:30 p.m. that day, the searchers found a man's body, believed to be the missing person, near Shoshoni Peak, a nearly 13,000-foot peak roughly a mile west of the lake. With darkness approaching, they delayed recovering the body until the following day.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the man's identity, and the cause and manner of his death, which does not appear suspicious as of now, the sheriff's office said.

Multiple agencies helped with this case in addition to the sheriff's office, including Boulder Emergency Squad, Colorado Search and Rescue Association, Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control, Front Range Rescue Dogs, Medevac, and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.