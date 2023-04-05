Man's body discovered buried in Aurora crawl space; woman arrested on homicide charge

DENVER — The discovery of a secret grave in the crawl space of an Aurora condo led to the arrest of a woman on a homicide charge.

Investigators on Monday received a Crime stoppers tip about a possible body buried in a crawl space and covered in concrete in a condo in the 14600 block of E. 2nd Avenue in Aurora, according to a release from the Aurora Police Department.

Following the tip and with a search warrant, detectives searched the condo and discovered a concealed grave under the floor, the release said.

The victim, according to the tip, is a 36-year-old man that had been missing since last Summer. Aurora police said in the release outside contractors are excavating the body which should continue through the end of the week.

29-year-old Casie Bock, who lives at the condo, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with accessory to homicide and she is being held without bond, according to Aurora police.

Investigators said a second male suspect has been identified and is currently behind bars in connection to another incident.

The victim’s identity and cause have not yet been made available.

Aurora police ask anyone with information related to the discovery to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.