Man wanted for Grand County break-in found in Kansas

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A man wanted in connection with a home burglary in Grand County on Friday was located and arrested in Kansas, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

John William Villines, 41, was taken into custody on Sunday.

Authorities were looking for Villines after he allegedly broke into a home in the Winter Park Highlands neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the homeowners arrived to find a white Volvo with Missouri plates in their garage and Villines, who is unknown to the victims, inside.

After a brief altercation, the suspect fled in the vehicle, according to deputies.

Investigators allege that Villines, wearing a hat and a medical mask, had entered through a back window.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspect, despite an extensive search of the area, and asked residents to check their properties and report any suspicious activity.

Details surrounding his arrest in Kansas were not released.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and plans to provide additional information on Tuesday.