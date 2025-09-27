Man sought after homeowners interrupt break-in at Grand County mountain home

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man after homeowners interrupted a break-in at a residence in the Winter Park Highlands neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the homeowners arrived to find a white Volvo with Missouri plates in their garage and an unknown man inside.

After a brief altercation, the suspect fled in the vehicle, according to deputies.

Investigators determined that the man had entered through a back window.

The adult white male was described as being approximately 40 – 50 years old with grey hair and a partial beard.

Grand County Sheriff's Office

He was also wearing a hat and a medical mask.

Despite an extensive search involving multiple law enforcement agencies, the suspect was not found and is believed to have left the Grand County area.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents to check their properties and report any suspicious activity.

This incident occurred the same day that a man allegedly connected to a series of trespass and burglary incidents in Clear Creek County was arrested.