Man, teenager injured in 2 late-night shootings in Aurora

Posted at 11:43 AM, Sep 07, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left a man and 16-year-old boy injured.

The Aurora Police Department first responded to a shooting along the 300 block of Kenton Street, near the intersection of E. 6th Avenue and Havana Street. Police learned about the shooting after a man was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said he had been inside his residence when somebody opened fire from outside the home. The man had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police do not have any suspect information for this shooting.

Police tweeted about this shooting around 10:50 p.m.

At 11:57 p.m., the department tweeted that it was investigating a second shooting about 2.5 miles away, along the 1600 block of Boston Street.

In this second shooting, a 16-year-old male had been sitting in a vehicle when an unknown person drove up next to him in a dark-colored SUV and shot at the car he was in, police said.

The teen was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

No other details were available on either shooting as of Wednesday morning.

