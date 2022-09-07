Aurora police: Man hit by bullet that came from outside his house

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police officers are investigating after a man was hit by a bullet that came from outside his house.

The incident happened Tuesday night in the 300 block of Kenton Street.

According to Aurora police, a man was dropped off at the hospital after he was hit by a bullet that came from outside his home.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive, Aurora police said.

Investigators do not have suspect information at this time. It is also unclear if it was a stray bullet or if the victim was targeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.