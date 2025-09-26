Man, reportedly threatening passersby with machete on Bear Creek Bike Path, shot and killed by Sheridan PD

SHERIDAN, Colo. — A man who reportedly threatened passersby Thursday evening with a machete on the Bear Creek Bike Path was shot and killed by Sheridan police, the department said Friday.

Two people reported a suspicious man in the area of South Clay Street and North Drive on Thursday around 6:15 p.m. The two callers said the man, walking along the path with a machete, had threatened them.

The Sheridan Police Department said that its officers who arrived at the scene made multiple commands for the man to drop the machete. The suspect, though, ignored those commands and continued walking toward officers, police said.

The officers shot at the suspect after they "deployed less lethal devices which proved ineffective," according to a news release from Sheridan police.

Officers took the man into custody and rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived and took him to Swedish Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The officers are on administrative leave, as is standard policy when police are involved in a shooting and the 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team investigates.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the name of the man who was shot and killed at a later time.

In a statement Friday, Sheridan Police Chief Jeffrey Martinez called the shooting "a tragedy that is extremely difficult for the family of the victim, our community, our police department, and the involved officers." Martinez said he could not discuss additional details, but asked the community to "allow all the facts to be discovered, reviewed, and adjudicated prior to demonizing anyone involved in this incident."

The police chief concluded his statement by assuring residents that his department will "continue to work to enhance our positive connections and earn your trust."



Read the full statement below