Man reported missing found dead in his apartment, Douglas County Sheriff's Office says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man reported missing in March was found dead in his apartment, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said Monday.

Jason Thomas Owen, 51, was reportedly a danger to himself, according to the initial Douglas County sheriff's missing person alert. Owen was last seen March 10, but wasn't reported missing until March 25.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it's currently unable to release any more details on the circumstances surrounding Owen's death, as there is an active investigation underway.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement is still searching for information on June Nimmons, 44, who the Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators thought was with Owen.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said there are concerns about her safety. She was last seen and heard from in late February.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about Nimmons' whereabouts is asked to call Detective James Murphy at 303-660-7564 or e-mail him at jmurphy@dcsheriff.net.