Man hospitalized after found floating in Platteville pond next to partially-submerged vehicle

DENVER — A man found floating in a retention pond next to a partially-submerged vehicle near Platteville remains hospitalized after he was rescued from the water Tuesday morning.

Crews from Platteville Gilcrest Fire Protection District responded to the pond on Highway 66 just east of County Road 19 around 8:50 a.m.

The Platteville police chief spotted the vehicle partially submerged from the highway and called dispatch for assistance, according to a release from the fire district.

Rescue crews responded and rescued the man from the pond and began resuscitation efforts by performing CPR.

The man was transported to the hospital where life-saving measures continue, Matt Concialdi with the fire district told Denver7.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident to determine how the vehicle and man ended up in the pond.