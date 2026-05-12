Man hit by Frontier jet on DIA runway died by suicide, medical examiner's office says

The man who was hit and killed by a Frontier jet at Denver International Airport on Friday died by suicide, an official from the Denver medical examiner's office said Tuesday.

The man was identified as 41-year-old Michael Mott, Dr. Sterling McLaren of the medical examiner's office announced at a briefing Tuesday.

Watch the full press conference here:

News conference: DIA officials provide update after deadly runway strike

Denver Chief of Police Ron Thomas issued a call to action at the briefing, asking anyone who knew him or may have been in contact with him to reach out to DPD as they work to learn more and search for any notes he may have left behind.

Thomas said that no vehicles or bikes were found in the area and that the man had had previous contact with law enforcement in the metro area.

The incident has also raised security concerns. Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington said Mott jumped an 8-foot fence topped with barbed wire and was struck by the jet just two minutes later.

He said the airport has a layered approach to security and that the airport has received "perfect scores" on multiple FAA safety inspections, adding that the airport's perimeter fencing meets TSA regulatory guidance.

Motion detectors on the fence identified a herd of deer just outside the fence in the same area, which initially caused security crews to miss the man jumping the fence, according to Washington.

He said the airport's layered approach to perimeter security has worked in the past, but that "we will look to see what improvements we will make."

Washington added that the airport has had other people jump the fence before and that all of them were "apprehended very quickly."

Washington also praised Frontier crews during the briefing.

"The actions of the Frontier pilot and crew were exceptional, and this could have been far worse and so we are indebted to their professionalism,” he said.

Twelve people were injured during the incident and and five were hospitalized. Washington said he believes those injuries occurred during the evacuation and said four of those people have since been released. He said the condition of the person still in the hospital is unknown.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7, visit Colorado Crisis Services, or click here for a list of resources in Colorado.