Man gets life in Lakewood hotel murder

GOLDEN, Colo. — The man convicted of murder in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man was sentenced in a Jefferson County courtroom Friday to life in prison.

Julian Joel Rivera, 36, was found guilty in March for the murder Geronimo Alvarado, who was found shot to death at a Lakewood hotel on Jan. 26, 2021.

Surveillance video showed a man exit a white GMC SUV, knock on the victim’s hotel room door, and spending only a few seconds in the room before shooting Alvarado.

Officers arrested Rivera after a short pursuit later that day in Castle Rock and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

“Mr. Rivera will spend the rest of his life in prison, and we hope his sentence brings some sense of closure to Mr. Alvarado’s family,” Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Rhoads said in a news release.