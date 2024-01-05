Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man found guilty of killing grandmother during Denver neighbor dispute sentenced to life in prison + 47 years

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Jail
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 12:31:04-05

DENVER — A man accused of fatally shooting a grandmother during a neighbor dispute in Denver was sentenced to prison Friday morning.

Jason Arroyo, who was found guilty of murder in September, was sentenced to 47 years in addition to life in prison without parole. The court did take into account the 1,217 days Arroyo has already spent in confinement.

The court also ordered more than $3,000 in restitution.

Arroyo was arrested on Sept. 7, 2020 following the shooting, which happened at W. 35th Avenue and Mariposa Street. He opened fire on a family after children began playing near his fence, according to an arrest affidavit. Patricia Cruz, 55, was struck and died 11 days later in the hospital. In addition, one man and his daughter were also shot, but survived.

Local News

Backyard shooting ends in death of 55-year-old grandmother

9:45 PM, Sep 21, 2020

Arroyo, who was 33 years old at the time, was found hiding in an unlocked garage nearby and was arrested. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of menacing.

The jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in late September.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 5, 8am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives