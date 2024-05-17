Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man found guilty of first-degree murder in shooting death of Colorado assistant volunteer fire chief

Rocha’s sentencing is scheduled for May 23 at 10:30 a.m.
The man shot and killed on Interstate 70 Saturday was the assistant fire chief for the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department, the department announced Tuesday.
firefighter.png
Posted at 3:01 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 17:01:58-04

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The man who was accused of the June 2022 shooting death of an assistant chief of a Colorado volunteer fire department was convicted Friday by an Adams County jury.

Jeremy Rocha, 22, was accused of shooting and killing Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief John Jaros, 37, who was driving with his wife and three young kids on I-70 west of Colfax the day before Father’s Day in 2022.

Rocha was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder after deliberation; one count of first-degree murder extreme indifference; and four counts of attempted first-degree murder, extreme indifference.

Aurora police said a handful of cars were stopped on eastbound traffic on I-70 between Tower and 470 when Jaros attempted to drive around traffic.

Rocha then shot multiple rounds at the vehicle Jaros was driving, killing him at the scene. Jaros’ wife and children were not physically hurt in the shooting.

Aurora police said street racing might have been a factor in the shooting.

Officials said the other drivers who were stopped on eastbound traffic on I-70 that day cooperated with police in their investigation.

Rocha was arrested later that month at his family’s home in Commerce City.

Rocha’s sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m in Adams County District Court.

Man killed in I-70 shooting in Aurora was Glen Haven assistant fire chief

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News