Man found dead in roadway in Adams County on Tuesday night

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in the roadway in Adams County, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

A person called 911 at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday to report that a man was lying in the road at W. 60th and Highway 287, CSP said. This is just north of Interstate 76.



When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a 48-year-old man who had been killed after he was hit by a driver, CSP said. The caller had seen the body and called 911.

The driver was not at the scene, and investigators are currently looking for leads about who hit the man.

Anybody with information should contact Colorado State Patrol by calling *CSP (*277).