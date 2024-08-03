Man faces charges after he allegedly opened fire at an ambulance responding to Aurora house fire

AURORA, Colo. — A man faces multiple charges after he allegedly opened fire at an ambulance responding to an Aurora house fire on Friday afternoon.

At 3:20 p.m., officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to assist the Aurora Fire Department as it responded to a house fire along the 4200 block of S. Kittredge Street.

As the fire department responded, they received reports that a man ran out of the house that was on fire, and was holding a gun, police said. There was also a report of shots fired.

Aurora Police Department

While firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, a Falck Rocky Mountain ambulance arrived. The armed man "immediately fired" and hit the front windshield, police said. The bullet changed trajectory and did not strike any of the three ambulance employees inside, police said.

Police arrived at the scene and located the armed man. Following a brief standoff, he was taken into custody.

As of Friday evening, he has only been identified as a 34-year-old man. He is at the hospital and is expected to be released Saturday. At that point, he will be arrested for arson and two counts of attempted murder, police said.

The fire was extinguished and is under investigation. One dog was rescued from the home.