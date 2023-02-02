Man, dog rescued from icy Garrison lake

ARVADA, Colo — A man and his dog are okay after the owner jumped into Garrison Lake to retrieve his pup that jumped into the icy waters Thursday morning.

Arvada police and another person on the scene were able to rescue the man and take him back to the shore, Arvada Fire tweeted.

The department said the man was cold and treated at the lake but had no injuries. Arvada Fire reminded pet owners to stay off ice and keep animals on a leash around ponds.

It said always call 911 and stay on shore avoiding entering the icy waters to go after people or pets.

The Colorado Parks & Wildlife Department offers these tips if falling through ice:

Staying calm helps conserve energy. You can expect to lose strength as time progresses, so make more deliberate, harder movements in the beginning

Avoid trying to swim as that will cause your body to lose heat. Try to stay still as possible

If possible, try to position your arms onto the ice. Kicking your feet can help life your body onto the ice.

Use a whistle or yell for help to alert others

Arvada Fire