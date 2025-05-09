Watch Now
Man dies after head-on crash in Broomfield on Thursday afternoon

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man died in a head-on crash on southbound Highway 287 on Thursday afternoon, Broomfield police said on Friday.

Around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, the Broomfield Police Department posted on social media that the southbound lanes were closed from Miramonte Boulevard to W. Dillon Road for a serious crash with two involved vehicles. One northbound lane was also closed.

Police said two people were transported to the hospital.

The road reopened around 8 p.m.

On Friday, police said a 41-year-old man had died from his injuries in the crash.

The case remains under investigation. No other details were available as of publishing time.

