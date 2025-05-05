One person dies in crash on northbound Highway 287 at Dillon Road Monday morning, Lafayette police say

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — One person died in a crash on northbound Highway 287 at Dillon Road around 6:23 a.m. Monday, the Lafayette Police Department said.

The driver of a Nissan pickup truck was heading eastbound through the intersection on a green light, according to Lafayette PD, when the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck heading southbound through the intersection ran a red light. The force of the wreck sent both pickup trucks into a traffic light pole, Lafayette PD said.

The 52-year-old man driving the Nissan pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The 56-year-old man driving the Chevrolet pickup truck was taken to the hospital. Lafayette police do not know the extent of his injuries, according to Sgt. Jeremy Molander with Lafayette PD. No other passengers were in the vehicles.

The wreck is under investigation. No arrests have been made or citations issued, according to Molander, as of 10:11 a.m. Monday.

Lafayette police told morning commuters to expect delays in the area due to the crash investigation, and find an alternative route, if possible.