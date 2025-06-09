Man sentenced in armed robbery, fatal 2021 shooting at gas station in Greeley

DENVER — A man convicted Monday in an armed robbery and a fatal shooting at a Greeley gas station in 2021 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Kyle Moore, who was 28 at the time, was a suspect in the Dec. 14, 2021 armed robbery and shooting at a Cosmic Market gas station that killed 51-year-old Victor Martinez.

He was found guilty on all counts earlier in the day in connection with the crime, which included including first- and second-degree murder, several different counts of aggravated robbery, assault, and vehicle theft.

Moore also pleaded guilty to possession of a previous offender after the jury was removed from the courtroom. He was sentenced to the Colorado Department of Corrections later Monday.

Besides the mandatory sentence to life in prison for first-degree murder, Moore was also sentenced to more than 48 years for the other charges, which will run both consecutively and concurrently.

Moore also has three other cases pending — two alluding cases and motor vehicle theft case. The judge decided to resolve those while he serves his time at the CDOC.