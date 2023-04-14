Greeley man sentenced to more than 5 decades in prison for fatal shooting

GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley man was sentenced to prison after an armed robbery and fatal shooting at a gas station in 2021.

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office announced that Trent O’neil, 24, was sentenced to 55 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections on Wednesday.

O'neil previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, and third degree assault, according to the district attorney's office.

The charges stem from the evening of Dec. 14, 2021, when officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to a report of an armed man trying to steal a vehicle at the Cosmic Market gas station at 2730 23rd Avenue. As police made their way to the scene, they learned the store manager had been shot.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 14, 11am

The gas station manager was identified as Victor Martinez, 51. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Based on the investigation, police said they were able to identify the two suspects as O'neil, who was 22 at the time, and Kyle Moore, who was 28 at the time.

Greeley detectives served multiple search warrants around Thornton and arrested O'neil on Jan. 4, 2022. On Jan. 5, 2022, detectives learned of Moore's whereabouts and activated the Greeley SWAT Team.

Around 9 a.m., the team, along with multiple other law enforcement agencies, arrived at the home. Multiple people left the home to surrender to officers and a reverse 911 call was sent to nearby residents, according to police.

After two hours of negotiations, Moore surrendered and was arrested.

Both Moore and O'neil were charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

Moore has a jury trial scheduled for June.