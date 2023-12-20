Man arrested Tuesday, suspected of shoplifting $25,000 across the Denver metro area, Target says

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A man suspected of shoplifting $25,000 across the Denver metro area was arrested Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Just after 11 a.m., deputies responded to the Highlands Ranch Target store on Sgt. John Stiles Drive for a report of someone shoplifting, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives observed the suspect on Target's surveillance cameras while patrol and K9 deputies surrounded the exits to the store.

The suspect left the store with a cart full of merchandise without paying when he was confronted by Douglas County sheriff's deputies. He pushed the cart into the parking lot and turned around to run back inside the store.

He ran into the closing automatic doors, and then deputies took him into custody.

He was arrested for a felony warrant out of Westminster and stealing $3,000 worth of merchandise. But Target believes the suspect is responsible for shoplifting more than $25,000 across the Denver metro area, according to the news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Arron Wessels-Pen from Pueblo, Colorado, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

“I want to dispel any false narrative that Douglas County Sheriff’s Office won’t respond to shoplifter calls, or that it’s not worth the effort. This arrest underscores our commitment in Douglas County to protect our residents and businesses. We will always respond when called, and I am extremely proud of the quick action, dedication, and hard work of our deputies and detectives," Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said.

