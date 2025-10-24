Man arrested for trying to flee country after shooting driver on I-225, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. — A 38-year-old man was arrested while preparing to flee the country after he allegedly shot a driver along Interstate 225 on Oct. 18, police say.

The Aurora Police Department announced the Thursday arrest of Celin Villeda Orellana on Friday morning. The department has recommended charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm, which are all felonies. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will determine formal charges.

This arrest stemmed from a case that began early Saturday. Around 1:14 a.m. that day, patrol officers with APD responded to multiple reports of a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-225 near E. 6th Avenue. Officers determined that the driver had been shot multiple times before crashing into the jersey barrier. The man was brought to a local hospital.

As of Friday morning, APD said his injuries were still life-threatening.

APD investigators used Flock Safety cameras with license plate readers to identify the other vehicle involved. They determined the suspect vehicle was registered to Orellana, who was identified as the suspected shooter, APD said.

The APD said Orellana was arrested during a traffic stop near 114th Avenue and Havana Street on Thursday.

The subsequent investigation found that he was planning to flee the country. He is a Honduran national.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement then took him into custody, as he may face federal charges. He remains in their custody as of Friday morning.

APD reported that Orellana had been deported three times — in 2007, 2018 and 2020. The latter case came after he was arrested in Denver on child sexual assault charges.

“This case is a clear example of why our partnership with Homeland Security Investigations and ICE is so critical,” said Aurora police Chief Todd Chamberlain in a press release. “Without their cooperation, we would not have the ability to hold this dangerous individual accountable for his actions here in Aurora.... The criminal nexus between his immigration status and the violent crime he committed allowed us to take lawful action to ensure he remains in custody today. We will continue working alongside our federal partners and use every available resource to identify, arrest and hold accountable those who threaten the safety of our community.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000.

The APD will host a news conference on Friday to share more details.