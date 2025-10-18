Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-225 shooting in Aurora leaves driver critically wounded

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting on Interstate 225 that left one person critically wounded early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. between E. 6th and E. Alameda avenues.

Police said the victim was shot while driving southbound on I-225 and then struck a barrier.

A passing motorist saw the crash and called 911, according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have yet to say if the shooting was targeted.

No arrests have been made.

