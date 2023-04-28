Man arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit drugs to woman who later died

A man was arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit drugs to a Larimer County woman who later died.

On November 11, 2022, a woman was found dead in her home in the 5900 block of Palmer Court in unincorporated Larimer County by a relative.

Responding deputies found "multiple substances," which were later determined to be fentanyl pills and cocaine, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators identified Rudolfo "Rudy" Dominguez, 56, as the person who allegedly sold the drugs to the victim.

According to the sheriff's office, some of the fentanyl pills may have been sold as oxycodone but were actually counterfeit drugs.

Dominguez was arrested for unlawful distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, unlawful distribution schedule I or II - cocaine and unlawful distribution schedule I or II - oxycodone, the sheriff's office announced Thursday. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail and issued a $750,000 cash/surety bond.