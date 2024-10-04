Man arrested during Larimer Co. undercover operation sentenced to 5 years in prison for child solicitation

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was arrested during a two-day undercover operation in Larimer County was sentenced to five years in prison for solicitation of a child.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) conducted an operation in June 2023 that focused on the prostitution of children.

Using online forums, the men solicited sex from investigators posing as underage sex workers. When the men arrived at an agreed-upon location, they were met by law enforcement, the sheriff's office said at the time.

Luis Son Gonon was one of five men arrested during the operation. He thought he was contacting a 14-year-old girl for sex but instead was chatting with investigators, according to LCSO. He was arrested for soliciting a child, attempted patronizing a child, cyber crime - soliciting/ arranging a minor and attempted sexual assault on a child.

Crime Five men arrested on child prostitution charges in Larimer County Óscar Contreras

Son Gonon pleaded not guilty, and his case went to trial in July 2024. He was found guilty of soliciting a child, according to the sheriff's office.

During his sentencing hearing, both the district attorney's office and Son Gonon's defense team requested that he be sentenced to sex offender intensive supervised probation, according to LCSO. The judge sentenced Son Gonon to five years in prison.

“We will not tolerate child predators in Larimer County. This heinous crime ruins lives and targets our most vulnerable community members. I sincerely appreciate the efforts of our investigations team. If this man hadn’t contacted undercover investigators, he easily could have sexually assaulted a child,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen in a statement. “I’m disappointed that some thought the best solution for protecting our children was probation; however, I want to thank Judge McDonald for removing this man from our community and taking a stand to protect innocent children from future harm.”

The sheriff's office said court proceedings for the other four people arrested are ongoing.