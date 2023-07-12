Watch Now
Five men arrested on child prostitution charges in Larimer County following two-day undercover operation

Posted at 2:57 PM, Jul 12, 2023
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – Five men were arrested last month and now face child prostitution charges following a two-day undercover operation in Larimer County.

The sheriff’s office conducted the operation in late June, according to a news release Wednesday.

Using online forums, the men solicited se from investigators posing as underage sex workers. When the men arrived at an agreed upon location, they were met by law enforcement, the release states.

“Protecting children from such unthinkable abuse is important on many levels,” said Sheriff John Feyen in prepared remarks. “Darkness finds its way into every community, and Larimer County is no exception. We’ll continue to fight for victims, stop the exploitation of vulnerable youth, and proactively prevent predators from causing further harm.”

The five men were identified as: 34-year-old Gregory Thoke, 37-year-old Austin Sexton; 27-year-old Luis Son Gonon; 40-year-old Thomas Garcia; and 55-year-old Richard Gunning.

All face attempted sexual assault on a child as well as soliciting for child prostitution charges, both felonies. At least three others face a charge of patronizing a prostituted child and the rest face a plethora of other child sex crime-related charges.

The suspects, who were booked into the Larimer County Jail, were also all issued cash bonds, ranging from $1,000-$75,000.

