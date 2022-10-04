Man arrested after gunshots fired in downtown Boulder Monday night

DENVER — One man was arrested, and another was detained, after firing a gun in downtown Boulder Monday night, though police say they do not believe the suspect is connected to the shooting on University Hill Sunday.

Boulder dispatch was first called at 11:07 p.m. about shots being fired near 7th and Walnut streets and 11th and Lawry. When officers arrived, they found shell casings at both scenes.

The Boulder Police Department said numerous officers responded, found the suspect’s vehicle at 11:21 p.m., and stopped the vehicle near 13th and Pennsylvania – just east of where Sunday’s shooting occurred.

Police said they originally took two men into custody and that they recovered a gun and ammunition from the vehicle. One of the men — 22-year-old Jacob Derolf — was arrested for investigation of prohibited use of weapons, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving.

“At this time, detectives do not believe this incident is connected to the shooting on University Hill on Sunday,” the police department said in a news release.

Police say the investigation into Monday’s shooting is ongoing and the department is asking anyone with more information to call Detective Brunn at 303-441-4120, reference case 22-9935. People can also submit tips to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.