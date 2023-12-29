Watch Now
Man arrested after firing multiple shots at cars, homes in Edgewater, police say

Posted at 10:40 AM, Dec 29, 2023
EDGEWATER, Colo. — A man wielding a semi-automatic handgun was arrested Thursday after police said he fired multiple rounds indiscriminately at homes and vehicles.

Callers to 911 first reported the shootings at around 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of Kendall Street stating the man allegedly fired rounds in the area before fleeing on foot.

Edgewater Police said officers were then called to the 1800 block of Fenton Street after 911 callers reported more shots fired and a man attempting to break into a vehicle.

Before fleeing on foot from the second location, the suspect allegedly pointed the weapon at a 13-year-old girl and her mother while attempting to steal a vehicle, police said.

An officer near Fenton Street then chased the suspect who was seen running toward people standing near an apartment building.

Edgewater police said the suspect, who was identified as 19-year-old Isaac Guillen of Denver, eventually dropped the handgun and was taken into custody.

Guillen’s loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun was located and police said it was unclear how many shots had been fired at the two scenes.

He was arrested and faces multiple charges including two counts of menacing with a deadly weapon, 10 counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and resisting arrest.

