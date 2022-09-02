Man arrested after alleged carjacking, kidnapping of ice cream truck driver in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man faces multiple charges after he allegedly stole an ice cream truck and briefly forced the driver to stay in the back of the vehicle, Wheat Ridge police say.

On Aug. 6, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the driver of an ice cream truck in the parking lot of the King Soopers along the 5300 block of W. 38th Avenue, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The suspect allegedly stole the driver's keys and forced him into the back of his own car before sitting in the driver's seat and driving away, police said.

After some time, the suspect stopped and let the victim out. The suspect then ditched the truck, which was recovered that evening in Denver, police said.

According to police, an "excellent eyewitness and a very vigilant victim" told officers about the incident and were able to provide a detailed description of the suspect, his appearance, and his actions.

Wheat Ridge detectives were then able to identify the suspect.

Joanna Small, public information officer for the police department, said the suspect was Daniel G. Richardson, 45.

Richardson was already in jail for other charges, police said. He faces new charges for the crime in Wheat Ridge, including first-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, felony menacing, possessing of a weapon by a previous offender, and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Small said Richardson had previously been sentenced to eight years in prison for a Denver robbery in 2014 and nine years for a Denver robbery in 2006.