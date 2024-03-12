Man arrested after alleged fatal domestic violence incident, Denver police say

DENVER — A man is facing a possible murder charge in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident in Denver early on Monday morning, according to police and court documents.

The Denver Police Department responded to the 1800 block of S. Quebec Way — around where the High Line Canal Trail crosses E. Florida Avenue — around 2:35 a.m. on Monday after receiving a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found the driver of the car and an injured man, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Based on the subsequent investigation, police said the two people knew each other. In the early morning hours of March 11, they were arguing outside and the victim attempted to get into the car as the driver was pulling away, police said. The victim was dragged and then fell into the roadway.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Jeremy B. Lewis. He was arrested and is being held for investigation of second-degree murder. According to court documents, this is considered a domestic violence case.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will decide on the final charges.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office has not formally identified the victim in this case.

Lewis appeared in court on Tuesday morning. In court, the judge learned Lewis had recently moved to Colorado for a job as a nursing assistant, has a minimal criminal report and was trying to leave the altercation, his defense said.

The judge set a cash-only bond at $50,000.