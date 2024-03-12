Suspect arrested in Denver homicide investigation

DENVER — Police in Denver arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide investigation in the southeast area of the city.

Police reported on social media Monday morning that an outdoor death investigation was underway in the 1800 block of S. Quebec Way. The victim's identity is being withheld at this time.

On Tuesday, police updated the post to say that the incident is now being investigated as a homicide and a suspect was in custody. Charges were not listed and booking information was not available.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional updates will be posted on X. No other details were released Tuesday morning.