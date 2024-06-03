Watch Now
Man allegedly armed with large knife, shot by Milliken police Monday morning

Posted at 9:09 AM, Jun 03, 2024

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – A man, who investigators said was armed with a knife, was shot by a Milliken police officer early Monday morning.

According to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, at around 1:24 a.m., police encountered a ‘suspicious person’ near Milliken Elementary School when the man ran toward an officer with what investigators said was a large knife.

A Milliken Police Officer ordered the man to stop and attempted to use his taser, “both of which were ineffective,” according to the DA’s office in news release.

The officer shot the suspect, who was identified by the DA’s office as Colin Brixius.

"Before arriving on scene, the officer was able to speak with the male suspect by phone who made multiple threatening statements toward law enforcement," said the DA's office in the release.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, the DA’s office said.

Brixius is expected to face several charges including felony menacing and attempted 1st degree murder.

