Man accused of stabbing hiker on Boulder trail in September turns himself in

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man accused of stabbing a hiker on a Boulder trail in mid-September has turned himself in and is facing a first-degree assault charge.

Randy J. Wojno, 64, was booked into the Boulder County Jail Wednesday morning on the assault charge, as well as a petty offense of allowing a dog to run at-large. His bond was set at $10,000.

On the morning of Sept. 11, around 7:46 a.m., the Boulder County Communications Center received a report of a stabbing in the area of where Chapman Drive and Tenderfoot Trail meet, near the 3400 block of Flagstaff Road. This is west of the City of Boulder.



A man had been hiking when the suspect confronted him, the sheriff's office said. Since they both frequented the area, they had interacted before.

The sheriff's office said the suspect then stabbed the victim with a knife several times before fleeing to the parking lot for Realization Point. Deputies, as well as open space rangers, searched the area, but did not find the suspect. He had a small dog with him.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The day after the stabbing, the sheriff's office said it had identified a suspect and "all involved people" were cooperating. They said they did not believe there was any threat to the public.

Wojno's arrest came about one month later, on Oct. 16. Details about the investigation were not available.

He had a hearing on advisement on Wednesday afternoon, where Wojno asked for a reduction in his surety property bond, adding that he has no prior criminal history, has lived in Boulder County for more than 35 years, has no reason to flee and is not a danger to anybody. The judge said he would maintain the $10,000 surety property bond, but would authorize a $1,000 cash option as well, which the district attorney's office said they had no objection to.

He is not allowed to contact the alleged victim, possess weapons or visit Flagstaff Mountain or its trail system.

A filing of charges is expected on Friday.