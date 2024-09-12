Boulder County deputies searching for man who allegedly stabbed hiker on Tenderfoot Trail

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly stabbed a hiker on a trail Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 7:46 a.m. Wednesday on Chapman Drive at the Tenderfoot Trail, located west of Boulder near the 3400 block of Flagstaff Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was hiking when he was "confronted" by a man. The two frequent the area and the victim had previously interacted with the man when on the trail, BCSO said.

At some point, the man stabbed the victim with a knife multiple times, according to the sheriff's office. He then fled up the Tenderfoot Trail to the Realization Point parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Multiple deputies, as well as Boulder County Open Space & Mountain Parks rangers, responded to the area but the man was not found. Authorities believe he is no longer in the area.

BCSO described the suspect as a white man, roughly 6 feet tall with gray hair. He is believed to be roughly 60 years old.

The man was wearing shorts at the time and had a dog with him, according to the sheriff's office. The dog is a small, multi-colored dog with trimmed hair. Authorities believe it may be a type of Terrier.

Anyone with information about the man or incident is asked to call 303-441-3674 or email bcsotips@bouldercounty.gov. Tipsters should reference case number 24-04671.