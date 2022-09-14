Man accused of killing Arvada Officer Dillon Vakoff makes first court appearance

DENVER — The man accused of shooting and killing an Arvada police officer early Sunday made his first formal court appearance in the case on Wednesday and will be held without bond ahead of the hearing in which he will be formally charged next Tuesday.

Sonny Almanza, 31, appeared in court remotely from the Jefferson County jail in an orange jumpsuit. He did not speak during the hearing but his public defender, Jim O’Connor, addressed the court.

Almanza is being held for investigation on charges of first-degree murder of a peace officer, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of child abuse and two potential sentence enhancers.

Almanza is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Arvada Police Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff early Sunday on West 51st Avenue near the intersection with Marshall Street.

The shooting happened after Vakoff and other officers were called to a welfare check for two children at a home near the intersection. The officers arrived to find a large family disturbance in the street, police have said. When the officers tried to separate two groups, Almanza is thought to have shot a woman and Vakoff, police said.

Almanza was also shot during the exchange and had been in the hospital. But what else transpired remains unknown to the public, as the affidavit for his arrest remains sealed.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

In court on Wednesday, prosecutors said they wanted the affidavit to remain sealed likely until next week after the formal advisement hearing so they could continue conducting interviews.

The judge in the case also granted protection orders for two children who were present during the shooting and the woman who was allegedly shot over safety concerns.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation, and to ensure that the defendant can receive a fair trial, additional case facts cannot be released at this time,” said Assistant District Attorney Amanda Gall in a statement. “District Attorney [Alexis] King appreciates the dedication and discretion of the Arvada Police Department and ensures the community that every resource of her office is devoted to the pursuit of justice for Officer Vakoff, consistent with her commitment to ethical and effective prosecutions.”

Funeral services will be held Friday for Officer Vakoff at Flatirons Community Church, located at 355 W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette. It is being organized by the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.

Vakoff lived in Arvada and graduated from Ralston Valley High School in 2012. He was a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force where he served with the 96th Bomb Squadron for six years before joining the Arvada Police Department in 2019. He was training to be a SWAT officer.

"Dillon is an example of everything that is good about a police officer," Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said. “This is a tragic loss to this community to this department, but most significantly to his family and loved ones. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”