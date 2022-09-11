ARVADA — An Arvada police officer was killed in the line of duty early Sunday while responding to a call.

The department announced on Twitter the officer was killed during a disturbance in the 6700 block of W 51st Ave. A suspect was in custody and there was no further danger, according to Arvada police.

In the tweet, the department wrote: 'It is with a heavy heart & deep sorrow that we inform you an Arvada Police Officer has been killed serving his community. The officer was responding to a call for service when he was killed. #ArvadaPDLODD'

Limited details were available and there is no additional information as to what led up to the incident, but a press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

The loss is the second in just over a year the Arvada police department. In June of 2021, Officer Gordon Beasley, a 19-year veteran with Arvada PD was killed along with two others during a shooting in Olde Town Arvada.

Note: The incident location has been updated from a previously reported block.