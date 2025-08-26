Man accused of intentionally running over a bicyclist with his truck, Adams County Sheriff's Office says

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man accused of intentionally running over a bicyclist with his truck on May 10.

David McWilliams, 46, reportedly hit a man riding a bicycle near the intersection of 79th Ave. and Quebec Street around 5:57 a.m. on May 10.

McWilliams stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said he is considered armed and dangerous.

#ACSO and @CrimeStoppersCO need your help to find a man wanted in an attempted homicide case. Our detectives say 46-year-old David McWilliams intentionally ran over a bicyclist with his truck in the area of 79th Avenue and Quebec Street on May 10th. pic.twitter.com/FXagZpVaOf — Adams County Sheriff's Office (Colorado) (@AdamsCoSheriff) August 25, 2025

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at a720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 if information leads to an arrest and conviction, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.