Man accused of intentionally running over a bicyclist with his truck, Adams County Sheriff's Office says

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man accused of intentionally running over a bicyclist with his truck on May 10.

David McWilliams, 46, reportedly hit a man riding a bicycle near the intersection of 79th Ave. and Quebec Street around 5:57 a.m. on May 10.

McWilliams stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at a720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 if information leads to an arrest and conviction, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

