Man, 23, dies after he was shot during fight at Arapahoe County apartment complex

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A 23-year-old man died after he was shot during a fight at an Arapahoe County apartment complex Tuesday evening.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched for reports of a disturbance at the Ivy Crossing Apartments, located at 2350 South Quebec Street in unincorporated Arapahoe County, around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses said there was a group of people in the parking lot. Several of them were yelling and fighting when shots rang out, according to the sheriff's office.

A 23-year-old man was shot during the incident. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The sheriff's office said roughly 50 people were in the parking lot when deputies arrived.

A group of people who were allegedly armed took off before authorities arrived. The sheriff's office described them as at least four men dressed in all black and wearing hoodies and black masks.

Deputies searched the area with K9s but did not find the group. The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released.