Major milestone: Two WWII Colorado centenarians celebrate birthdays and Veterans Day this month

DENVER — November not only marks Veterans Day, but also a birthday month for two Colorado heroes. Denver7 was contacted by our local viewers to help celebrate a milestone birthday for two World War II veterans, William Briglia and Howard Berger.

Briglia turned 103 years old on November 7 with family, friends, and a full celebration at Clear Creek Care Center in Westminster. Staff decorated with balloons and streamers to ensure he had a special day for all to enjoy. In high school, Briglia felt called to serve and became a Merchant Marine serving in World War II.

"It's because I'm an American and that's the best country in the world to live it. It's a place of opportunity, and what I did was a fraction of what should be done," Briglia said.

Maggy Wolanske

Throughout the birthday celebrations, Briglia reminded the party guests that he hopes to see them next year to ring in another trip around the sun.

This month is also meaningful to Howard Berger, who will turn 102 on November 12. He would not reveal any "secrets" as to living such a full life, but he reflected on his enlistment and his five decades of service in the U.S. Army.

Maggy Wolanske

"Well, I enlisted with my brother when I was 18, and he joined the Coast Guard, and I joined the Army," said Berger. "My brother, well, when he went to the Coast Guard desk to sign in, they wouldn't accept him because they needed parental control. So my brother and I left the armory, and I signed my father's name. We walked right in and [they] accepted him."

While a big birthday celebration will soon be underway, Berger shared what Veterans Day means to him.

"Well, it's emotional because I think of the soldiers who are gone and I think of the soldiers who are here," said Berger. "Somebody said, 'Well, you're a hero,' and I said, 'Actually, we're all heroes.'"

Maggy Wolanske

Our Maggy Wolanske surprised each veteran with a Denver7 birthday card filled with heartfelt messages from our team as a way to show our appreciation for our Colorado heroes.