All clear after Lutheran Hospital in Wheat Ridge after lockdown Friday morning

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – Intermountain Health Lutheran Hospital was given the all clear after going into lock down status while police investigated a report of a man “with a holstered gun entering the building.”

The all clear status was given at around 10:35 a.m., according to a hospital spokesperson.

According to Wheat Ridge police, "the threat was found to be unsubstantiated. We are releasing the hospital from secure status."

Police had said the situation did not involve an active shooter.

“This is a large building and will take a long time to search,” said police on social media.

A hospital spokesperson told Denver7 that Wheat Ridge police officers were sweeping the entire property and the lockdown would remain in place until that work is completed.

The emergency room remained open and accepting patients, according to the spokesperson.

