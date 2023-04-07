Loveland Walmart employee dies after struck by car in parking lot

DENVER — A 27-year-old Walmart employee in Loveland was killed after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

According to the Loveland Police Department, at about 1:19 p.m., officers received a call to help a man pinned under a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart at 250 West 65th street.

Despite rescue efforts at the scene, the 27-year-old man died. In a release, investigators said the employee was returning carts to the store when the incident happened.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by Loveland police as an 83-year-old female, remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers.

Speed and impairment were not believed to have been factors, according to the release from Loveland police.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.