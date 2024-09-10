Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Loveland police arrest woman on murder charge

Loveland police said the identity of the victim would later be released.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Crime Scene
Posted
and last updated

LOVELAND, Colo. – Police arrested a 32-year-old woman on a murder charge in connection to the death of a man on Monday evening.

The Loveland Police Department said investigators responded to the 800 block of East 6th Street at around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a disturbance.

According to a news release, a 911 caller said a dispute between two people”became physical” and when police arrived they found a deceased man.

Heather Cushing, from Loveland, was arrested on a charge of murder in the 2nd degree.

Loveland police said the identity of the victim would later be released.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.