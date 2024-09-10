Loveland police arrest woman on murder charge

LOVELAND, Colo. – Police arrested a 32-year-old woman on a murder charge in connection to the death of a man on Monday evening.

The Loveland Police Department said investigators responded to the 800 block of East 6th Street at around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a disturbance.

According to a news release, a 911 caller said a dispute between two people”became physical” and when police arrived they found a deceased man.

Heather Cushing, from Loveland, was arrested on a charge of murder in the 2nd degree.

Loveland police said the identity of the victim would later be released.