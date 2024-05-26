Watch Now
Loveland Pass closed due to safety concerns

Posted at 9:00 AM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 11:01:05-04

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation closed both directions of US 6 (Loveland Pass) due to safety concerns Sunday morning.

The highway is closed from Mile Point 220 to Mile Point 228.7.

CDOT said hazmat vehicles are to stage at Eisenhower Tunnel and will be run at the top of the hour or as traffic allows.

Traffic cameras in the area show snow-packed and icy conditions in some locations.

There is no estimated time on how long the closure will be in place.

