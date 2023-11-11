Loved ones searching for answers after Centennial man, 73, found shot to death in his car

LONE TREE, Colo. — Family and friends of a Centennial man killed in Lone Tree still have no answers about what led to his tragic murder.

Police say the victim, Michael Lohmeier, 73, was found shot to death in his 2009 light blue Toyota Highlander in a parking lot along South Yosemite Street near the Park Meadows Mall.

It all happened during broad daylight, around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Lone Tree Police Department said it is investigating Lohmeier’s death as a homicide, but so far, no suspects have been identified.

Denver7 spoke with Lohmeier’s best friend, Jay Grenawalt, who said their friendship goes back nearly seven decades.

“We met in Kindergarten. He was my closest friend, some call us brothers in some ways,” said Grenawalt. “We did a lot of the same things, we loved music.”

Lohmeier's loved ones said he enjoyed spending time alone and liked going to that area to take photographs of the scenery around.

"If it was warm, he often would walk along the bike path," he added.

His family said his keys, wallet and camera were still in the vehicle after the shooting.

"Mike had no enemies. I don't think. So this makes it even more senseless and more difficult, I think to come to grips with," added Grenawalt.

Lone Tree police officials said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

"We're all trying to work with healing right now. But knowing some of the circumstances behind Mike's murder, his death would would provide at least some closure, which we don't have right now," said Grenawalt.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.