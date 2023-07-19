Watch Now
Louisiana man discovered dead on Mount Ida Trail in Rocky Mountain National Park

The man’s body was taken to the Grand County Coroner’s Office which will determine cause of death.
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jul 19, 2023
DENVER — A Louisiana man was found dead Monday on the Mount Ida Trail in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The 51-year-old from Carencro, Louisiana was discovered unresponsive by park visitors who were hiking just a mile from the trailhead, according to a news release.

Park rangers responded and performed life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead.

The man’s body was taken to the Grand County Coroner’s Office which will determine cause of death. The person's identify will be released once next of kin has been notified.

