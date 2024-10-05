Watch Now
Looking to create a rooftop garden or outdoor space? Danielle Grant tells us what goes into building them

Go behind the scenes to see what it takes to build an outdoor rooftop garden in Denver
Denver7's Danielle Grant goes to a high-rise building in downtown Denver to see what goes into building a rooftop garden and living space.
DENVER — What goes into creating a rooftop garden and outdoor space? A whole lot of work, time and money!

Michael Hupf from Lifescape Colorado in partnership with Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado takes us to the top of one of downtown Denver's most pristine high-rise buildings to explain the engineering that goes into building a rooftop garden and outdoor living room.

There's so much to think about when creating a rooftop garden, especially the additional weight from the soil, the planters, the roof canopy as well as the rain and snow! Specific draining must be installed to allow for the additional weight.

A rooftop patio space along with the plantings are typically two to three times more expensive as a normal landscape on the ground.

Watch the video below to see all of the elements that go into making a rooftop garden happen.

